New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Term 2 CBSE board exam for class 10,12 students are only 2 months away. As per the notice shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Term 2 board exam for students of classes 10, 12 will begin from April 26. Ahead of the Term 2 board exam, the education board is yet to announce the result of the CBSE Term 1 board exam of class 10,12 students. Several rumuors surfaced online, that the education board will release the result by next week. However, they are only speculations.

Students are eagerly waiting for the Term 1 board results. Besides, the board will release the full datesheet for the term 2 board exams soon on its official website. The education board has so far not cleared any information regarding the term 1 results.

CBSE Term 1 Results: When and where to check

The education board is soon expected to declare the Term 1 results. Once the results are out, students can check them on the official website, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Term 1 results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link of 'results' -- click on that

Step 3:Now, click on class 10 or class 12 results. (once released)

Step 4: This will now direct you to a new page

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

Step 6: The term 1 result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Besides the education board's website, students can also check their Term 1 results via SMS, mobile app, DigiLocker app, UMANG App, and a few others.

CBSE Term 2 board exams from April 26

Back on February 09, the education board released a notice which stated that the term 2 exams for class 10, 12 students will start from April 26. Further, the board has also released sample papers for the same on its official website for students to have a clear idea of the actual term 2 board exams.

CBSE Term 2 practical exams

According to the official notice, the practical exams for CBSE class 10, 12 students will begin from March 2, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen