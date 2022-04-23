New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has issued the revised syllabus for classes 10 and 12. The revised syllabus has witnessed further cuts this year for major subjects. The education board has also decided to remove the term-wise exam system and bring back the 'single board exam' method. Students can visit the official website of the education board for further information -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

The education board announced a circular in which it has clearly stated that “Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly.” Further, CBSE has also released the new curriculum for Classes 9th to 12th.

Students can check the class 10, 12 revised syllabus for Board Examinations 2022-23 from the official website of the board. While an official report and actual cuts are still awaited by students, teachers have informed that a few chapters and units have been removed while some have been added back. However, the board has maintained the 30 per cent cut.

Talking in detail then, class 12 physics subject have lesser cuts with only about 15 per cent syllabus rationalised. At the same time, several topics such as electronics, and magnetism including other topics have also been added again. Business Studies, on the other hand, witnessed a comeback of 100 per cent in the curriculum.

Earlier, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the board had to divide the board examinations into two terms. As per the earlier schedule, the CBSE Term 1 exam 2022 was conducted in November-December, 2021, whereas the Term 2 board exam is set to start on April 26. The Term 2 exam for class 10 will come to an end on May 24, whereas for class 12, the exam will conclude on June 15.

It should be noted that the class 12 Syllabus 2023 has largely been revised and not reduced. The entire CBSE Board Exams 2023 syllabus is available on cbseacademic.nic.in. Further, students are advised to check the entire syllabus and then prepare for the exam accordingly.

