The eligible candidates can complete the applications for the Single Girl Scholarship Scheme through the link available on the official website of the board - cbse.nic.in.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now extended the last date for students to submit the applications for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020. Interested candidates who want to avail the scholarship can apply for the same from the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in.

According to the website, it says that the girls who have secured at least 60% marks in their CBSE Class 10 board exams and are studying in class 11 and 12 in a school affiliated with CBSE whose tuition fee is not more than Rs 1,500 per month during the academic year are eligible to apply.

How to Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the Scholarship link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, the link will take you to the new page, click on CBSE Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child 2020 link.

Step 4: Now you can download the application form, fill it, and submit it.

Earlier, the CBSE said in its official notification that the last date for submission of online applications is 10th December 2020 and a hard copy of the application form (renewal only) has to be submitted on or before 28th December 2020. Hard copies received after the last date shall not be entertained."

The statement released on the official website reads, "the Scholarship Scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and also provide encouragement to the meritorious students.

