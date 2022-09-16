CBSE Sample Papers 2023: Board Releases Sample Papers For Class 10, 12 Exams; Check Details Here

The sample paper for the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2023 has been released by the education board. Students who will be appearing in the exam are advised to check and download the sample papers from the official website of the education board -- cbse.gov.in

With the help of the CBSE sample paper, students get a rough idea that what kind of questions will come in the exam and what will be the paper pattern. The CBSE sample pattern will also help students to understand the kind of choices they will get. Further, students can consider sample papers as a template through which they can prepare for the exams.

If you also studying in classes 10, 12 and want to download the sample papers, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Paper' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students will be able to see the different subjects on sample paper

Step 4: Click on the desired sample paper and download it in a pdf

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future use.

Further, students should note that for this year the education board is done for the exam, and results have also been declared. Now, the education board will conduct the board exam for classes 10, 12 in February, March, and April 2023. The exam will be conducted in the same pattern.

Apart from the sample papers, the education board has also released the MS or Marking Scheme. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official webpage of the education board to get more information.