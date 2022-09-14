CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23: When Will Board Release Sample Papers For Class 10, 12 Board Exams ?

The Central Board of Secondary is expected to release the CBSE Sample Paper 2023 for the class 10, 12 board exams soon. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official webpage of the education board for more information.

However, the students should note that the education board is yet to release an official notice regarding the release of the sample papers. Once the education board will share the sample paper, it will be uploaded to the official webpage of the education board.

Meanwhile, the education board earlier announced the dates for the Class 10 and 12 Board exams. As per the given schedule, the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams will be held from February 15.

"In the light of lessening of the impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023," CBSE in an official notice said.

Several teachers from the schools affiliated with CBSE have been baffled due to the delay in the release of CBSE class 10, 12 Sample paper 2023. As per past trends, the education board usually releases sample papers by this time of the year. However, this year CBSE sample papers are not yet released.

“The pattern for the CBSE 2023 board exams has been changed. The board has shared the outline of the changes in the pattern. However, the actual changes and pattern understanding are usually gained by means of Sample Papers. With no sample papers out as yet, setting up of papers for half-yearly has been a bit of a challenge for the schools,” Deepti, an academic Coordinator at SRM school was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the education board to release the sample paper. These sample papers help students to prepare for their exams. The sample question paper will consist of a paper pattern, helping students to prepare for the exam.