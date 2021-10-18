New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday late evening released the Term 1 board exam 2022 date sheet/ timetable for class 10 and class 12 students. The Term 1 exams will take place in November-December, news agency ANI reported.

Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

The exams for class 10 boards will begin on November 30 and end on December 11 whereas Class 12 exams will begin on December 1 and end on December 22.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha