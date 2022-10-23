CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates 2022-23 For Winter-Bound Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the practical exam dates for Classes 10 and 12 2022-23 board exams for all winter-bound schools in India on Sunday. Let us tell you that the practical exams in schools in winter-bound areas will be held from November 15 to December 14 just because these schools are expected to remain closed in January due to the winter season.

Meanwhile, for all other schools the practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams have been scheduled to be conducted from January 1, 2023.

“As per provisions, the practical examinations, project or internal assessment for the session 2022-23 are scheduled from January 1, 2023, for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the schools situated in the winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the exams for both Classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 15, 2022 to December 14, 2022,” a CBSE official statement said.

Along with releasing the practical exam dates for 2022-23, CBSE also released guidelines for the conduct of practical exams, projects and internal assessments in these schools. The central board has also asked them to the final list of candidates and ensure that no student of the schools whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the board is allowed to sit for the practical exam, project and internal assessment.

The practical examination dates and instructions, the board added, are only for winter-bound schools and are not applicable for regular session schools.

Meanwhile, this year CBSE has shifted back to its conventional mode of board examination format and will conduct the exams only once a year. For more updates and the latest information students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of CBSE