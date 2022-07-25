CBSE Re-Evaluation Process For Class 10, 12 Results To Start From July 26; Details Inside

The Central Board Of Secondary Education is all set to start the re-evaluation process for the class 10th and 12th students from tomorrow (July 26). The education board recently released the results of both classes 10, 12 on its official website, and the results were declared on the basis of 30:70 assessment criteria.

Students who are not satisfied with the marks they obtained in the board exams can apply for the rechecking of their answer sheets. As per the schedule issued by the education board, candidates who wish to go with the procedure have to do it online. Students should also note that after the scheduled submission date, the board will not accept any application.

Further, candidates should note that they are required to pay Rs 500 per subject, in order to verify the marks. Candidates need to keep in mind that only those who have applied online will be eligible to get a photocopy of answer books in that/those subjects. The processing charges for getting the photocopy of the answer books will be Rs 700 per subject.

CBSE Result 2022 Re-evaluation Process Explained

Step 1: Marks verification

Step 2: Display of photocopy of answer sheets

Step 3: Re-evaluation of Answers

Process Explained

First, students need to apply for verification of marks. Under this step, the mark sheet of the students will be checked again for totaling errors, missing out of marks that were not awarded, or any unchecked/ unmarked questions.

Once the verification results are declared, then it will be on students whether they want to go further steps or not. Students who missed step 1 will not be allowed to do step 2. In step 2 students in the subjects have requested the verification can ask for a photocopy.

In the next step, the education board will share the photocopy of the answer sheet, which students have requested online. This will allow students to check their answers against the correct answers and ask for –a re-evaluation of their answers.

CBSE Result Re-evaluation Schedule

Activity Start Date Last Date To Apply Fees Applying for verification of marks July 26, 2022 July 28, 2022 (till 11:59 pm) Rs. 500 per subject Applying for Obtaining Photocopy of answer sheets August 08, 2022 August 9, 2022 till 11:59 pm Rs. 500 per answer sheet Applying for Re-evaluation August 13, 2022 August 14, 2022 till 11:59 pm Rs. 100 per question

Further, before applying for the re-evaluation process students are advised to check thoroughly the assessment criteria and understand how the marks have been given.