New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that private and compartment students who are dissatisfied with their marks will be able to appear in the examination conducted by the board. The dates of the exams have been fixed by the board according to a Dainik Jagran report.

The CBSE has said that the examination will be held from August 16 to September 15. Further, CBSE and UGC will try to announce the results of the candidates appearing in this examination as soon as possible so that they can enroll in Universities and Colleges without any difficulty.

The Board will give emphasis on declaring results in time so that the students do not suffer and the enrolment process for higher studies is not delayed. Earlier, the issue of private students was also discussed in the Supreme Court as they are demanding the cancelation of their exams.

Earlier, CBSE had also ordered the schools to finalise the marks by July 22 for the 12th examination results. Later the date for finalising the marks was extended to July 25. This decision was taken considering the burden on school teachers in finalising the marks and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the results, the board has said for regular students, schools have conducted a unit test, mid-term and pre-board examination. Therefore results of these students were available. However, for private students, no records were available. That is why their assessment could not be done without any examination.

Therefore, the board has decided written examination will be held for declaring results of private candidates. "This issue was discussed in detail and the court has agreed to it with all petitioners," the board said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha