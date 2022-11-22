CBSE Preparation Tips 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Preparation Tips, Strategy And Guide

The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are expected to begin on February 15 next year. The board is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams by mid-December.

A few months remain for the board exams to begin. Students have to prepare for exams smartly to perform well.

Scoring good marks in the board exam is a dream for every aspirant. But many students find it difficult to score good marks. Here are some study tips that will help you to secure good marks in Class 10 and 12 board exams:

Class 10 and 12 Exam Preparation Tips 2023

Prepare timetable: Students must start their preparation for the board exam. They must follow the full schedule and follow it regularly. All important topics and hard questions should be practised every day. Students should make proper planning because it is impossible to reach the full target in a few months. Making time table will help boost the confidence of the aspirants. While making the timetable make sure to assign more time to difficult subjects.

Revise the important formula: Students must learn and practice all the formulas by heart and revise them every day, so that they do not forget anything while attempting questions. In subjects like Math and Science, it is difficult to remember the formulas, but practising different types of questions and applying them in different ways will help students to remember properly.



Practise previous year's questions and sample papers: Previous year and sample paper questions help students to become familiar with the exam point of view and also help them acquire confidence in a subject. It is a good way to evaluate, identify, practise and improve the study process. Students practice the question papers in a limited time period because solving within the stipulated time limit will help to keep track of their problem-solving speed.

Breaks are important while studying: Students must take short breaks while studying. Doing 5 to 10 minutes of exercise in between studies will help students to stay fit and mentally prepare for the examination.

Eat healthy food: During exam time students have to follow a healthy diet to perform well in the examination. Students have to eat well and not skip meals between studies. Food is very important for the proper functioning of our body and mind.

Take proper rest: Students should take a proper night's sleep, especially before the exam day. Fear of examination affects performance in board exams.