New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to switch back to its previous practice of conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 only once a year from the academic year 2022-23 onwards, as per media reports. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the board for the 2021-22 academic year, had introduced a bifurcated format of the CBSE board examination in two terms/ semesters. The Term-I board exams were held in November-December last year, while the Term-II exams are scheduled to start on April 26. The decision was taken after the board exams for the 2020-21 academic year had to be canceled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were evaluated on their scores in previous exams, practical exams, and internal assessments.

Now, as per a media report, a senior official of the CBSE, while talking to the PTI news agency, hinted at the possible cancellation of term-wise exams for CBSE students. The official was quoted as saying, "The decision to conduct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprecedented situation posed by the pandemic where for the 2020-21 academic session, the students had to be assessed using an alternate assessment scheme as no board exams could be conducted. The move was announced as a one time measure."

However, the official added that the 30 percent syllabus reduction will continue this year as well and that students would need to study a rationalized syllabus. NCERT would be sending the rationalization details to the education ministry based on which an announcement would be made. Schools can teach the reduced syllabus from the existing books, the official said.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released the admit cards for the term 2 exams for private candidates on Thursday, April 15. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 examinations can download the admit card now. CBSE private candidates admit card has been uploaded on the official website (cbse.gov.in).

