New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The CBSE (Central Board on Secondary Education) on Monday issued a clarification in the wake of massive flak around a controversial reference to feminists in one of its Class 10 question paper. The CBSE said that it’s setting up “an expert committee to thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting process”.

"CBSE is committed to equity and excellence in education and promotes inclusiveness and gender sensitivity. CBSE has dropped a passage and accompanying questions which were asked in English Term 1 paper for class 10, as it was not in adherence with guidelines issued by CBSE for external paper setters," CBSE said in a statement issued Tuesday.

"CBSE regrets this unfortunate incident and is setting up an expert committee to thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting processes, to avoid such occurences in the future," the statement added.

What the controversy is all about?

On Saturday, December 11, an English paper for Class 10 had a passage that read, “In the 20th century children became fewer and feminist revolt was the result. With discipline no longer the chief problem, family life underwent a change.”

“What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over children,” the passage in ‘reading’ section added.

Another sentence that students and teachers found objectionable was: “It was only by accepting her husband’s sway that she (wife) could gain obedience from the young.”

The passage was massively criticised on social media, with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi taking to Twitter. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also raised the issue in Parliament.

Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel?



Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum? @cbseindia29 @narendramodi?? pic.twitter.com/5NZyPUzWxz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 13, 2021

Most #CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting.



Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth.



Kids, do your best.

Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn’t. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2021

Class 10 CBSE students reportedly also had a difficult time with the Mathematics paper earlier.

While the exam was for one and a half hours, the questions took around two to two and a half hours to solve, the students had complained.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma