Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced the 'Facial Recognition System' to access the digital documents for classes 10th and 12. Know how to download.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the 'Facial Recognition System' for classes 10th and 12th to access their digital documents. This is a computer-based application that allows the user to download classes 10 and 12 scorecard, pass certificate, migration certificate and other important documents. This application works on the facial recognition method, it scans a student's face and matches it with the existing image in the board's repository. It reads the facial features of an individual and gives 99 per cent correct results.

After matching the facial features of the students with the image stored in the database, the required document will be sent to the student's registered E-mail Id. To get all your documents from classes 10th and 12 students can fill the application on “Parniaam Manjusha” and Digi Locker at digilocker.gov.in. The students can also download the application on their mobile phones to access their documents easily.

According to the notice issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, around 12 crore documents have already been uploaded in Digi Locker and Parniaam Manjusha which can be accessed by the student anywhere in the country. The students who have appeared for class 10th and class 12th board exams can now download their Pass Certificate, Migration Certificate, scorecard or mark sheet by the official facial recognition system.

During the unprecedented times of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education has made things easier for the students. This facility will help the students across the country and the plus two students will not face much difficulty in getting enrolled with any other institutions. However, it has to notice that all the documents are yet to uploaded and the wrong details can bring trouble for the user later.

Posted By: Srishti Goel