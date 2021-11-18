New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday junked a plea filed by students seeking directions to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) to hold term I board exams for classes 10 and 12 in a hybrid manner.

A two-judge bench that included Justice AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar refused to interfere with the process. The court asked the students not to "mess up with the education system", saying that the "authorities must continue their work".

"Exams are going on. Let us be practical. Now how can it made be online? Now they have to install it. Its too late now and exams cannot be rescheduled," the Supreme Court was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. "You are very late. Every time this happens and headlines are made. This last minute business has to be discouraged".

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, also ensured the top court that all standard operating protocols (SOPs) and guidelines have been taken care of and all necessary precautions have been put in place to conduct the exams.

"COVID concerns have been taken care of. Earlier 40 students sat in class but now only 12 students will be sitting in class so that there is social distancing. Number of exam centers have been increased to 15,000," Mehta said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The term 1 board exams for students of classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held from November 16 and November 22. However, several students had filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the CBSE and the ICSE to conduct the exams in a hybrid mode.

In their plea, the students had said that conducting offline exams "sharply increases the risk of infection to COVID-19 rendering the impugned action as arbitrary and in violation of Right to Health".

"Covid Guidelines and Government Orders in place as of today indicate a policy of Blended Mode of education giving option to the students. For instance, clause d of the Circular issued by Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi dated October 29, 2021 specifically provides so. In complete disregard of the D extant policy, respondents chose to conduct offline mode of exams for all without any option for online exam," the plea read, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma