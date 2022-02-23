New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled a plea seeking cancellation of physical board exams by the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards for classes 10 and 12.

Cancelling the plea, a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar observed that such "petitions are misleading and give false hope to students." The bench, which also included Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, further said the plea was "premature and ill-advised" as officials have not decided the rules of the exams yet.

"Such kind of petitions are being filed? How can you keep on filing such petitions? Such kind of Petitions only confuse the students," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench. "Authorities are yet to decide the rules and dates. If the decision is not in consonance with rules then it is open to challenge."

Chief Justice NV Ramana on Tuesday had agreed to hear the plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams on an urgent basis. The plea was filed by activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and others.

In the plea, the petitioners claimed the exams must not be held in offline mode despite an improvement in COVID-19 situation across the country as classes have not been completed. It also sought directions to boards to devise alternate modes of assessment.

"Last year, there was a scheme after your lordships intervention. This year also, we require some sort of solution otherwise this is going to drag," the please said. "Even though the corona situation has improved, the classes have not completed... Unless the course is completed, you should not conduct the examination. This is going to delay further. CBSE has not proposed any scheme."

The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26. However, ICSE and other state boards are yet to announce the dates for the exams.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma