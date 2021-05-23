Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' along with other State and UTs education ministers and board officials are likely to take the final call regarding the board exams

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the students requesting the government to cancel class 12 boards exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' along with other State and UTs education ministers and board officials are likely to take the final call regarding the board exams and entrance exam in the high-level meeting today, May 23. The meeting will be chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh at 11:30 am.

As per the latest reports, ministers are likely to discuss topics around conducting exams for only major subjects, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in respective states, boards are planning to conduct the exam in two phases or devising an internal assessment scheme. These are among some suggestions likely to be discussed today.

CBSE sources said that the possible options that are likley to be discussed in the meeting are-- conducting pen and paper mode exams for only major subjects, conducting the exam in two phases keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in different states or cancelling the board exams and marking the students based on alternative assessment scheme.



"Nothing has been finalised yet as the definition of the major subject is a tricky one. A final call will only be taken by the Education Ministry after considering suggestions from all stakeholders," Times of India quoted a senior official saying.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation, boards can conduct JEE-type online exams with the involvement of NTA. Setting up centres at different locations would be a huge task but for the safety of students, boards can consider this idea for all major subjects.

Meanwhile, other Union Ministers, including Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar, will also be part of the high-level virtual meeting.

Earlier, CBSE had announced that the decision regarding class 12 board exams 2021 will be taken after reviewing the pandemic situation in June. In April, CBSE cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 board exams due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. This decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

