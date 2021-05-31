CBSE, ICSE Board Exams 2021: Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the final call on the class 12 Board exams will be announced by June 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CBSE and ICSE Class 12 Board exam hearing will be heard in the Supreme Court on Monday from 11 am. In the hearing, the Supreme Court will consider a petition seeking a directive on the cancellation of class 12 Board exams due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives of the Centre, CBSE and the CISCE will be present in the hearing as per the order by the top court on May 28.

In the previous hearing, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwar adjourned the proceedings to May 31. “Maybe by Monday, there will be some resolution… Be optimistic. We will hear the matter on Monday,” the court had said.

Advocate Mamata Sharma has filed the plea in the Supreme Court requesting the SC to give a directive to the CBSE, and the CISCE to cancel the class 12 Board Exams 2021 in view of the coronavirus infection spread in the country. The plea requests the apex court to declare class 12 results 2021 on the basis of objective methodology in a given timeframe.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the final call on the class 12 Board exams will be announced by June 1. The Centre held a high-level meeting on May 23 with boards, education secretaries, and different ministries to consult on the options of holding class 12 Board exams. The state governments submitted their detailed suggestions on the matter by May 25.

Meanwhile, CISCE has asked schools to submit data on classes 11 and 12 internal assessments. This could hint at the cancellation of the Boards. As of now, only Bihar has held Board exams and Chhattisgarh Board will be holding exams from home.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha