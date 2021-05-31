CBSE, ICSE Board Exams 2021: A plea has been filed by Delhi's Mamta Sharma, seeking directions to the Centre, CBSE and the ICSE to cancel the class 12 board exams in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea seeking directions to the Education Ministry to cancel the CBSE and ICSE class 12 board in wake of the COVID-19 crisis after the Centre assured it that a decision in this regard will be taken in next two days.

"List on Thursday as requested by the attorney general as the competent authority is examining all the aspects of the matter and is likely to take in-principle decision which will be placed before the court," the top court said after assurance from Attorney General KK Venugopal.

The matter will now be heard on Thursday.

A plea has been filed by Delhi's Mamta Sharma, seeking directions to the Centre, CBSE and the ICSE to cancel the class 12 board exams in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The plea says that exams should be cancelled and results should be declared on an "objective methodology" within a specific time frame.

"In view of the unprecedented health emergency and rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the conduct of examination (either offline/online/blended) in upcoming weeks is not possible and delay in examination will cause irreparable loss to the students as time is the essence in taking admission in higher education courses in foreign universities," the plea.

'Be optimistic, Centre would come up with a resolution'

The top court during the last hearing had asked the petitioner to stay "optimistic", saying the central government would soon come up with a "resolution" and wait till Monday.

In April, the CBSE had cancelled class 10 board exams while class 12 exams were postponed due to COVID-19 crisis. Since then, calls to cancel the class 12 exams have also gained pace in India with parents expressing concerns over the safety of their children.

Amid this, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a crucial meet with all education ministers of states and union territories (UTs). Following the meet, Pokhriyal, who holds the education ministry portfolio, said a positive decision regarding class 12 exams will be taken on June 1.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma