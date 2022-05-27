New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has extended the deadline for the submission of the practical, internal assessment and projects for Classes 10 and 12.The education body has made the extension for both Term 1 and Term 2 submissions. Earlier, the deadline for the submission was set as 10 days after the assessment was conducted by the schools. The last date to upload all the assessments and practicals for class 10 is set as May 31, 2022, whereas for class 12 the deadline is June 5, 2022.

The education board issued an official notice on May 25 regarding the extension deadline. As per the official notice, the reason behind the extension of the deadline was due to requests made from various schools for an extension. Further, the education board also noticed that several schools have not uploaded the marks of the assessments for Term 1 and Term 2 for classes 10, 12 and are yet to do so.

“Accordingly, the facility to upload practical examination, projects, and internal assessment marks in respect of Class 10 has been deactivated. Now from the perusal of data submitted by the schools, it has been observed that the Practical Examination/ Project/ Internal Assessment marks of 39 schools for term 1 and 537 schools for term 2 in respect of Class 10 are still pending,” stated the official notice.

“In respect of Class 12 also practical examination, project and internal assessment marks of 141 schools for term 1 and 185 schools for term 2 are also pending,” the notice further added.

Earlier, schools affiliated with CBSE were asked to conduct, class 10, 12 practical exams, and assessments on March 2.

Now, since the last date for submission has been extended, it will also affect the declaration of the results and the education board may announce class 10, 12 results a little late.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen