CBSE Extends Deadline For Classes 9, 11 Registration Process; Check Details Here

The deadline for the registration process for classes 9, 11 has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE. Students who were supposed to get in classes 9, 11 are advised to check the official notice from CBSE's website -- cbse.gov.in.

As per the official notice, now, the registration process for classes 9, 11 has been extended till October 15, 2022, without late fees. However, if a student fails to register to post the deadline, then he or she has to pay the late fees. Late fees will be applicable from October 16 to October 30, 2022.

Students should further note that the registration process will be done through the Pariksha Sangam link. Students can find the link to the website on CBSE's official website.

Meanwhile, only those students will be able to appear for the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams for 2023-24, who have submitted their names through the online process of submission of registration.

Fees for registration

Indian as well as abroad students are required to pay Rs. 10,000. Meanwhile, the registration fees for Indian students in classes 9, 11 are Rs. 300. On the other hand, abroad students have to pay Rs 500 as registration fees for class 9, whereas Rs 600 for Class 11 abroad students.

Late Fees for registration

Indian students have to pay Rs 2300 as the late fees for the registration, whereas abroad students have to pay Rs 2500 for class 9 registration. A late fee of Rs 2600 will be levied on abroad students for class 11.

Schools that are affiliated with the board can also register the student for class 9, 11 exams on the official website. Information including students’ names, parents’ names, date of birth, and others should be given by the student to the shcool for the process.

Meanwhile, students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.