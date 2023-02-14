OPEN IN APP

CBSE Exams 2023: Central Board Bans Use Of ChatGPT In Class 10 And 12 Examinations

The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams are set to begin on Wednesday, February 15.

By Ashita Singh
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 08:27 PM (IST)
THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education, CBSE on Tuesday banned the use of Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT for the upcoming class 10, 12 board exams, officials informed. The class 10 and 12 board exams are set to begin on Wednesday, February 15.
"Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in the examination hall," according to instructions issued by the board ahead of the papers. The use of ChatGPT will amount to using unfair means in the exam, the board officials said.

