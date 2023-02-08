CBSE Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Released At cbse.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday released the admit card for the class 10 and 12 exams. Both the classes exam will commence from February 15, 2023. The respective school heads can download CBSE admit card by using the required credentials. Also, private candidates can download the CBSE board exam hall ticket at– cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

According to the CBSE date sheet, class 10, and 12 board exams will begin from 15 February 2023 onwards across the country. The Class 10 exams will end on March 21 while and class 12 exams will conclude on April 5. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and will be conducted till 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm depending upon the exam. Students will be able to check the exact exam timing via the admit card.

CBSE Exam 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

-Students will have to carry their admit card for CBSE classes 10, and 12 while appearing for the board exam.

-Candidates must reach the exam center on time.

-They must carry their own pen, pencil, geometry box, and other stationery items.

-Electronic devices such as calculators or mobile phones will not be allowed in the examination hall.

-Students cannot leave the CBSE exam center before the specified time.

CBSE Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link school login.

Step 3: Now enter the required credentials like User ID and others.

Step 4: Submit details and access the admit card of the students.

Note: Download the admit card and take printouts for future reference