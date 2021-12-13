New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday has dropped the controversial question from the Class 10 English board exams, they further have announced that students will be given full marks for the particular Question. "To ensure and parity, full marks will also be awarded to students for passage No1 for all sets of the question paper Class X English language and Literature," CBSE said in an official statement.

"A Passage in one set of the English Language and Literature paper of CBSE Class X first term examination held on 11th December 2021, is not in accordance with guidelines of the regard to the setting of question papers," CBSE said in an official statement.

"It has been decided to drop passage No.1 and its accompanying questions of the Question Paper series JSK/1. Full marks will be awarded for this passage to all the students concerned," CBSE said as they dropped the question.

As the passage in one set of question paper in class X English Exam is not in accordance with guidelines of the board with regard to setting of question papers, it has been decided to drop the question and award full marks to the students for this passage . pic.twitter.com/IHfoUJSy2O — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 13, 2021

The decision comes in after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders hit out at the CBSE over a comprehension passage in class 10 English paper, terming it as "disgusting" and a "ploy" of the RSS-BJP to crush the morale and future of the youth.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Most CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting. Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth".

"Kids, do your best. Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn't," Gandhi said.

Earlier, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also raised the issue in the Lok Sabha. She condemned the inclusion of a "blatantly misogynist" passage in a CBSE Class 10 question paper and demanded an apology from the Modi government.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi demanded immediate withdrawal of the objectionable question and a review into the "gravest lapse".

In the class 10 exam conducted on Saturday, the question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

Various excerpts from the passage have gone viral on social media with users calling out the board for supporting "misogynistic" and "regressive opinions" and the hashtag "CBSE insults women" trending on the microblogging site Twitter.

Posted By: Ashita Singh