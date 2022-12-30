-
09:32 AM
CBSE Board practical exam date released for classes 10 and 12
The CBSE Board 2023 Practicals Exam for classes 10 and 12 will be held from January 2 to February 14 next year.
-
09:04 AM
Admit card date to be released soon
CBSE Board class 10 and 12 exam date sheet released. Now, candidates are waiting for the release of their admit cards. Once released, Candidates can check their admit card at– cbse.nic.in
-
08:58 AM
CBSE Board Date Sheet Released For Class 10, 12
CBSE Board Date Sheet has been released for Classes 10, and 12. The Class 10 exam will begin on February 15 and end on March 21, 2023. The Class 12 examination will commence on February 15 and end on April 5, 2023.
More In News
-
PM Modi Mother Death Live News Updates: Heeraben Modi Laid To Rest In Gandhinagar, PM Performs Last RitesIndia
-
Rishabh Pant Severely Injured After His Car Collides With Divider On Delhi-Dehradun Highway, Catches FireCricket
-
Sports
-
India
-
India
-
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Battle With Myositis To Delivering A Superhit With 'Yashoda'; A Look At Her Ups And Downs In 2022Entertainment
-
Kitchen Dining
LIVE BLOG
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released At cbse.gov.in
Ritesh Kumar
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 09:32 AM IST
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 09:32 AM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The education board has already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15 next year for classes 10 and 12. The students can check their date sheet on the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in. According to the official notice, the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exam for classes 10 and 12 will be held from January 2 to February 14 next year. Students can check the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exam Dates on the official website of CBSE. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards, and other details here.
30 December 2022