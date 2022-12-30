CBSE Date Sheet 2023 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released At cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The education board has already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15 next year for classes 10 and 12. The students can check their date sheet on the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in. According to the official notice, the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exam for classes 10 and 12 will be held from January 2 to February 14 next year. Students can check the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exam Dates on the official website of CBSE. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards, and other details here.