10:07 AM
Where to check CBSE 2023 Sample Paper
The CBSE class 10 and 12 sample papers can downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE 2023 Date sheet is expected soon at cbse.gov.in.
09:39 AM
When will CBSE date sheets release
As per the previous trends, date sheets for CBSE board exams are released about 75 to 90 days before the start of the examinations.
09:36 AM
CBSE board practical exams to begin soon
Practicals exams, internal assesment, project work, etc for board exam will commence in January. For detailed schedule, students have to contact thier schools.
09:27 AM
CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet not out yet
Board has not announced any date for releasing the class 10 and 12 board exam date sheet. The time table can be expected shortly at anytime now at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live: Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 10:07 AM IST
CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 soon. The CBSE has already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15 next year for classes 10 and 12. According to previous trends, the CBSE board exam date sheet is released 45 to 60 days before the start of the examination. So, candidates can expect the date sheet to be released this week anytime. When released, candidates can check their exam date sheet at -- cbse.gov.in. CBSE 10 and 12 practicals will commence from January 1 next year at various exam centres across the country. The practical examinations for Class 12 will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards and other details here.