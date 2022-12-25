CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Time Table Expected Soon; Here's How To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet soon. Once released, the Class 10, and 12 timetables will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

According to previous trends, the CBSE board exam timetable is released 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination. Now, as per several reports, the central board is expected to release the date sheet by end of this month, December 2022.

A few days back, the Central Board of Secondary Education issued a notice against the fake datasheet doing rounds on the internet. Also, a fake website with the address cbsegovt.com has been asking money for to download CBSE Board Exams 2023 admit cards from students, schools and parents.

CBSE Date sheet 2023: Here's How to download

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘CBSE Class 10,12 exam datesheet’ option.

CBSE date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout.

This year, CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not two times like last year due to COVID.

Meanwhile, CBSE has already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15 next year for classes 10 and 12. The practical exams for CBSE will start on January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the required coursework up until that time.

According to Central Education Board officials, the practical exams for Class 12 would only be administered by external examiners chosen by the board, while those for Class 10 will be conducted by internal examiners.