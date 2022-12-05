CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Schedule Likely By This Month At cbse.nic.in

THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 this month. As per the previous trends, date sheets for CBSE board exams are released about 75 to 90 days before the start of the examinations. The CBSE has already announced that board exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15 next year. When released, candidates can check their exam date sheet at -- cbse.gov.in.

Recently, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE and ISC board exam 2023 dates. The class 10 exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 29 and class 12 exams will be held from February 13 to March 31.

CBSE date sheet 2022-23 will have details of the exam dates, subject names, exam timings and other important instructions for students. The CBSE practical examination, project, and internal assessment will begin on January 1, except for those schools which will remain closed during the month. Schools situated in winter-bound areas are expected to remain closed in January so practical exams, internal assessment and project work are to be completed from November to December this year.

CBSE also released Sample paper 2023 for classes 10 and 12 board exams to help students understand and practice the paper pattern. Over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh students are from class 10 and 16 lakh from class 12.

Earlier, CBSE opted for the term-wise exam during the Covid pandemic. However, the board has reverted to its annual examination format. The exams will be conducted in a subjective format this year and are likely to include more multiple-choice questions and an increased critical thinking section in the exam paper.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Directorate of Education has announced that pre-board exams for Class 10 and 12 students at government schools will start on December 15.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on "CBSE 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2023" or "CBSE 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2023"

Step 3: Now, check the exam date, timing and other important instructions carefully

Step 4: Download and print out for future use