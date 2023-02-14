CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022 Released At ctet.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the answer key for the CTET exam. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE CTET Exam for the December session can now download their answer keys at– ctet.nic.in.

CBSE conducted the CTET December session exams from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. These answer keys are provisional. Candidates can apply to raise objections from February 14, 2023, onwards. The last date for applying to raise objections window will be February 17, 2023, at 12 Noon.

For each objection raised, candidates will be required to submit fees of Rs 1000 through Credit Card, Debit Card, and Net Banking. Once the objection window closes, CBSE will then release the final answer key and CTET result. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

The subject in Paper 1 includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. While in paper 2 subjects include Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and any one subject from Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science. The exam was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT).

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. A person who has qualified for CTET may also appear again for improving their score.

CTET Answer Key 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Submit Key Challenge for CTET DEC22” on the homepage.

Step 3: Now candidates have to enter the exam roll number, date of birth and other details.

Step 4: CTET Answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.