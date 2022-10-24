CBSE CTET 2022 Registrations To Commence From October 31; Here's How To Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced the registration dates for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 through an official notification. According to the official notification, CTET 2022 registration will begin on October 31. The last date to apply for the examination is till November 24, 2022, and the fee can be paid up to November 25, 2022.

All the Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Meanwhile, candidates must note that their examination will be conducted in CBT mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The exact date of the examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

The CTET exam 2022 will include two papers. The first paper is for the candidates who wish to teach in Classes 1 to 5, and the second paper is for those who wish to teach in Classes 6 to 9. The CTET exam is conducted twice a year and the validity of the CTET score is for a lifetime.

All interested candidates can check the fees for registration, steps to apply and more details below:

CTET 2022: Check Steps To Apply Here

Visit the CBSE's official website of CTET -- ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET registration link available on the homepage.

Register by entering the required details.

Fill out the detailed CTET 2022 application form and upload the required documents in scanned format.

Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

Download the CTET 2022 application form in PDF format or take a printout for future reference.

CBSE CTET 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for the General/OBC category for Paper I or II is ₹1000 and for both papers is ₹1200/-. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category candidates, the application fees is ₹500/- for Paper I or II and ₹600/- for both papers.