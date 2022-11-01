CBSE CTET Registration 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Last Date To Apply And Other Details Here

CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (October 31) started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The last date to apply is November 24 and candidates can pay their fees till November 25. This year the exam will be held between December 2022 to January 2023 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates can apply at the official website-- ctet.nic.in.

Candidates must note that there is no restriction on the number of attempts a student can take the CTET exam and candidates can appear again to improve their scores. The e-certificates as received by the candidates hold validity for a period of one year. There will be two papers in the examination paper 1 will be for candidates intending to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8. However, candidates whose age is 17 years or above can fill out the application form.

Moreover, Candidates who score 60 per cent or more in the CTET exam will be considered qualified. There is no reservation of seats and there is no age restriction to apply for the CTET exam. candidates who belong to reserved categories such as Schedule Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) and Differently Abled will get a relaxation of five percent out of the qualifying marks.

The board has decided to bring up new exam centers at the existing four centers in the south. The new names of CTET exam centers included are Nagercoil (Kanyakumari), Namakkal, Salem, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kanchipuram, Thoothukudi, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tirupur and Vellore.

CBSE CTET 2022: Check Here How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Now, Candidates have to click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter your credential details and registration number

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Now, pay the fees and submit the application form