CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Date: 10th 12th Results Likely To Be Announced This Week At cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Compartment Result 2022 soon. CBSE conducted compartment exams for class 10th and 12th students. The exams were held from August 24 to August 29, 2022, for the students who could not qualify for the main exam of CBSE.

Once released, students who appeared for the exams can visit the official website of CBSE-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in to check their results. Students must note that the board has still not released any official notification regarding the same and confirmation about the date of the result is still awaited.

However, according to the past trends, it is expected that the CBSE may be releasing the CBSE Compartment Result 2022 for Class 12 by September 7 and CBSE Compartment Result for Class 10 would be released a few days after that.

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps and can check their results, once they are released.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2022: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website--results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link for Class 10/12 compartment exam results.

Step 3: Enter the details as asked by the website and login.

Step 4: Your CBSE Compartment Class 10/12 result will appear on the screen.

Note: Save and download your copy. You can also take a printout for future use.

The CBSE 2022 board examinations were held in 2 terms, Term 1 and Term 2. The final results for the same were declared in July 2022. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 92.71% while the same for Class 10 stood at 94.40%.

Notably, CBSE Board exams were cancelled in 2021 and no compartment exams were held. The board, however, held the improvement examinations. Before that, CBSE had released the compartment results nearly 10 days after the compartment exams concluded.

However, there is not any official confirmation regarding the results of the students but it is likely to be announced soon.

The students are also advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates regarding the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam Result 2022.