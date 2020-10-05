The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the results for the compartment exams of the senior secondary classes 2020. Know how to check the result.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-a national level board of education, India will soon declare the results for the compartment exams of the senior secondary classes 2020 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can see their results at cbse.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their CBSE Senior Secondary Compartment Exam results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the CBSE Senior Secondary Compartment Exam 2020 online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Students must have to visit the official website of CBSE i.e, cbse.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the result portal at the top of the homepage

Step-3: Click on 'Class 10th or 12th’(according to your respective class).

Step-4: Students will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Enter your name and class.

Step-7: Enter the roll/enrolment number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: Students can check their results and saved it for future use.

During a hearing related to a petition filed in the Supreme Court, the board was informed that the results of compartment examinations of class 10th and 12th will be announced before October 10. Hence, there are possibilities that the Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the result within a week. However, there has been no official notice issued by the board yet. But, the students are suggested to check the official website frequently to know all the details related to their compartment result.

This year, the compartment examination for class 10th was conducted by the CBSE board from 22 September to 28 September and for class 12th, it was conducted between 22 September to 29 September.

Posted By: Srishti Goel