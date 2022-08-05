CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams Released At cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 date sheet for those students who have applied for the compartment exam. Students can check and download the date sheet from the official website of the education board -- cbse.gov.in.

Just a few days ago, the education board declared the results for classes 10, 12 results and now the board has released the date sheet for compartment exams online. An overall pass percentage of 92.71 per cent while in Class 10, 94.40 per cent of students managed to pass the exam.

What are the details mentioned on the compartment date sheet?



The Compartment Exams 2022 date sheet mentions details of the schedule for all the papers. The CBSE compartment exam for classes 10th and 12th will begin on August 23, 2022. While class 10th exams will come to an end on August 29, 2022, 12th exams would only be held on one day.

Timings of compartment exams

While the exams will take place at a definite time. Class 10th exams will begin at 10:30 and will conclude at 12:30 pm. However, students should note that some exams will only be conducted for an hour -- 10:30 to 11:30. The exam timings will vary. Hence, students are advised to check the date sheet thoroughly.

The education board is conducting the CBSE Class 10th, 12th exams across the country in several exam centres. Students are advised to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols such as wearing a mask, carrying a sanitiser and maintaining social distancing.

Further instruction will be given on the student's admit card. Apart from that, students would also get 15 minutes of reading time on all papers.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding the compartment exam.