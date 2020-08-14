CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: In its notification, the CBSE has said that the schools will have to submit a LOC for Compartment Examination in respect of regular students, both for Class XII and Class X through e-Pariksha, cbse.nic.in, adding that “only those candidates whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for the examinations proposed to be conducted in September 2020”.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The application process for the compartment exam for class 10th and class 12th has started and the students can apply for them at the official website of the CBSE -- cbse.nic.in -- till August 20 with a fee of Rs 300 per subject.

In its notification, the CBSE has said that the schools will have to submit a LOC for Compartment Examination in respect of regular students, both for Class XII and Class X through e-Pariksha, cbse.nic.in, adding that “only those candidates whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for the examinations proposed to be conducted in September 2020”.

What is the eligibility criteria for appearing for class 10th, 12th compartment exams 2020?

* According to the guidelines issued by the CBSE, candidates who appeared in 6 subjects and failed to pass one subject “can appear in that subject in September 2020 Examination under Improvement of Performance category”.

* Candidates who were punished under Category 1 of UFM wherein their current examination of the subject was cancelled are allowed to appear in the compartment exams.

* Regular candidates who appeared through schools affiliated to the CBSE with 6 subjects and failed in two subjects are allowed to appear in any one of the two subjects.

* Regular candidates who appeared through schools affiliated to the CBSE and “declared as COMPARTMENT are eligible to apply only in one subject in which placed in Compartment”.

How to submit the fees for CBSE compartment exams 2020?

The candidates can submit their fees debit cards, credit cards, NEFT and RTGS. Foreign candidates can submit their fees via debit cards, credit cards and SWIFT.

What about the admit cards?

According to the notification issued by the CBSE, the schools will be informed about the date of downloading of the admit cards later.

CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 Dates:

The board has said that the compartment exams for class 10 and 12 are also being planned in September while dates for the exams will be announced soon.

"Optional examination for class 12 students whose result has been declared based on the assessment scheme and wish to improve their performance, are proposed to be conducted in September, along with the compartment examination for both class 10 and 12 students. Dates will be announced soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"The marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma