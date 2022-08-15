CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Admit Card For Improvement Exams For Class 10, 12 Released

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the admit card for the compartment Exam 2022 for class 10, 12 students. Students who will appear for the exam can check and download the admit card from the official website -- cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

Students should know that the CBSE admit card is also available for schools to download. Apart from that, in order to download the admit card, students would require their credentials as asked. Students can also collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

If you are also appearing for the compartment exam, then here's how you can download your admit card by following these simple steps.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card – How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card – How to download

Step 2: In the Pariksha Sangam portal for Schools, -- you need to click on ‘Pre-Exam Activities’

Step 3: Now, students need to click on the ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’

Step 4: Now, students need to enter the ID created at the time for Class 9th and 11th Registration

Step 5: Download all admit cards and take a printout

Students can contact their respective schools to get their admit cards. After the admit cards have been signed by the schools and stamped by the principals or head of the schools, students can have the document with themselves.

On the other hand, the admit card for private candidates is expected to be announced soon. Students are advised to keep track of the official website. Once the admit card are released they can download the document from the official website.

CBSE will be conducting the compartment exams for Class 10 and 12 students from August 23, 2022, onwards.