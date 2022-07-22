CBSE 12th Topper List 2022: Check This Year's Toppers' List Here

CBSE has declared the Class 12th Board Exam result today. Students, who appeared in the Class 12th Board Exam, can check their scorecard on the official website of the education board-- cbseresults.nic.in. In 2022, CBSE exams were held in two terms to overcome the challenges faced by the students due to COVID-19.

CBSE 12th Result 2022 DECLARED: Class 12 Result Announced, 92.71% Students Pass

CBSE 12th Results 2022: Here's How Students Can Check Their Result Via SMS

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Toppers List

The result is now available on the official website of CBSE--cbseresults.nic.in. The education board has not announced the toppers list. This year, 1444341 students registered for the Class 12th Board exam. Meanwhile, 1435366 appeared and 1330662 students passed. The overall passing percentage of the CBSE Exam 2022 is 92.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, this year, girls have outsgined boys in CBSE board exam 2022. 94.54 per cent girls have passed CBSE board exam 2022. The passing percentage of boys is 91.25 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 3.29 per cent. Meanwhile, in transgender category, 100 per cent of students have passed the CBSE Board 2022 exam.

CBSE 12th Class Result 2022: Website

CBSE Class 12th result is out on the official website of CBSE--cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: How to check and download the result

Students need to follow these step-by-step guidelines to check and download their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the education board -- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'CBSE 12th result 2022'.

Step 3: Students need to enter their required details such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: CBSE 12th result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the CBSE Class 12th result and take a printout for future reference.

Over 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exam this year. Meanwhile, CBSE 10th Result 2022 is also likely to be declared on July 22.