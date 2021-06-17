In the hearing, CBSE has announced that the marks of students will be calculated on the basis of Class 12 pre-boards, Class 10 marks, and Class 11 marks. Here’s is a detailed division of the weightage of marks as presented by CBSE.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is presenting the class 12 marking criteria today (June 17) in the Supreme Court since the CBSE Board exams 2021 have been cancelled this year amid the Coronavirus pandemic. A 13-member committee has been created by CBSE to finalize the marking criteria for the Class 12 students. The court had given CBSE two week’s time to announce the marking criteria on June 3.

In the hearing, CBSE has announced that the marks of Class 12 students this year will be calculated on the basis of Class 12 pre-boards, Class 10 marks, and Class 11 marks. Here’s is a detailed division of the weightage of marks as presented by CBSE.

Detailed marking criteria for class 12 by CBSE:

As per the report presented by CBSE in the supreme court today, class 12 will be accessed this year based on their Class 10, Class 11, and Pre-Board marks. The assessment of the theory portion for class 12 will hold the weightage of 40 per cent (including marks based on Unit Tests/ Mid Term/Pre-Boards). For class 11 the weightage of the theory portion will be 30 per cent and for class 10 also the weightage will be 30 per cent.

“Students will be able to get a certificate certifying what marks they would have gotten had there been an in-person exam. For this purpose, CBSE has taken class 10,11, and 12 results,” the representative for CBSE said in the Supreme Court.

Further, to avoid any discrepancies in the results CBSE will also set a moderation committee in schools, to make sure that the pre-board marks of Class 12 students are not altered or exaggerated by anyone. The performance of the class 12 students over the last 3 years will be reviewed by CBSE to declare the results.

