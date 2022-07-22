CBSE 12th Results 2022 DECLARED: Class 12 Results Announced, 92.71% Students Pass

Students celebrate their success after result declaration by the CBSE. (Photo: ANI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday ended the wait for lakhs of students across the country and declared the class 12 board exam results. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results and download their scorecards from official websites of the CBSE - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in - using their roll numbers.

"For theory papers, 30 pc weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70 pc weightage has been given to second term marks," news agency PTI quoted a CBSE official as saying. "For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms."

HERE's HOW THE STUDENTS CAN CHECK THEIR CBSE 12TH RESULTS 2022 ON THE BOARD's OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the CBSE at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that says 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022'

Step 3. The students would now need to enter their CBSE 12th roll number and other details asked by the board on the website

Step 4. The CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 will appear on the display

Step 5. The students are requested to check their marksheets and save it.

Step 6. The students should also take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that class 12 students can also check their results via apps like DigiLocker and UMANG. Besides, students can also check their results via SMS services. For this, they would need to send an SMS to 7738299899.

WHAT IS THE PASSING CRITERIA FOR CBSE 12TH RESULTS 2022?

This year, around 14.44 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 12 board exams. The students, as per the CBSE guidelines, would need to score at least 33 per cent marks to pass the class 12 board exams.

Out of the 14.44 lakh students, 13.30 lakh students have passed the exams, taking the passing percentage to 92.71 per cent. As per the results, girls have outshined the boys by 3.29 per cent. The passing percentage of girls is 94.54 per cent, while that of boys is 91.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the passing percentage of transgender students is 100 per cent.

CBSE 12th RESULTS 2022: CHECK THE BEST PERFORMING DISTRICTS HERE

Trivandrum – 98.83 per cent

Bengaluru – 98.16 per cent

Chennai – 97.79 per cent

Delhi East – 96.29 per cent

Delhi West – 96.29 per cent

Ahmer – 96.01 per cent

Chandigarh – 95.98 per cent

Panchkula – 94.08 per cent

Guwahati – 02.06 per cent

Patna – 91.20 per cent

Bhopal – 90.74 per cent

Pune – 90.48 per cent

Bhubaneswar – 90.37 per cent

Noida – 90.27 per cent

Dehradun – 85.39 per cent

Prayagraj – 83.71 per cent