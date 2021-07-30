CBSE has released an official notification and informed students and parents with the help of a meme that the class 12 results will be declared at 2 pm today, July 30.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12th result 2021 today, July 30 at 2 pm. You check the class 12 results 2021 at CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in. There are other websites also where the class 12 results can be checked.

This year, CBSE's topper list has registered an overall passing percentage of 99.37 per cent. In the absence of board examinations this year due to the pandemic, the making criteria for class 12 will be assessed in accordance with 30:30:40 formula. You can know more about the evaluation criteria for CBSE class 12th results 2021 here. Here are all the websites where you can check your result without any hassle.

Websites where you can check CBSE class 12th results:

To check the CBSE class 12 results 2021 students can visit CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in.

Students can also visit CBSE's result portal especially designed for this purpose at cbseresults.nic.in.

Other websites where you can check the CBSE class 12th results 2021 include digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in.

If you are unversed on how to check the results for class 12th on these websites, fret not, we have a solution for you. Follow the below-given steps to check your CBSE class 12 results without any hassle.

How to check CBSE Class 12th Results?

Step 1: Visit CBSE result portal cbseresults.nic.in or the board's official website cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Class 12' result link

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials like registration number or roll number

Step 4: Finally, download the results and take a print out for further reference.

How to check CBSE Class 12th Results on DigiLocker?

Step 1: Install the app from Google store.

Step 2: Then sign in to access your Digilocker Account.

Step 3: Remember to use the same mobile number registered with CBSE along with the security pin to log in. Fill in the asked details and click on Sign In.

Step 4: Once this is done, you will be sent an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter that and click on submit.

Step 5: Next click on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to access the results.

Step 6: Now, click on XII Marksheet.

Step 7: Enter Academic Year and Roll Number and click on 'Get Document.'

Step 8: Download the marksheet for future reference.

