CBSE 12th Result 2021 Topper List: This year, CBSE registered an overall percentage of 99.37 per cent. The Transgenders have registered a perfect 100 per cent pass percentage.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Finally, the wait is over Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 on Friday. This year, CBSE registered an overall percentage of 99.37 per cent. the students can check and download the Class 12 Result 2021 via the official website--cbse.nic.in.

This is the first time CBSE is declaring the result without conducting the board exam 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Stream-wise Topper List

In recent history, this is the best result for CBSE Class 12 students. The girls have outshined boys with only 0.54 per cent. Girls pass percentage is at 99.67 per cent while boys pass percentage is at 99.13 per cent. Not just this, the Transgenders have registered a perfect 100 per cent pass percentage.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: No Merit List

As the class 12 board exams were not held due to the second wave of COVID-19, the central board has decided to not released any merit list this year. Last year also, CBSE didn't release the merit list owing to the same reason.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Topper List

In 2020, CBSE's overall pass percentage stood at 88.78 per cent, that is, 10,59,080 students passed the board exams in full subjects despite the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting their examination. Though the board didn't release the merit list, however, we have brought you the topper list:

Divyanshi Jain from Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, Lucknow, topped the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam with a perfect score of 600/600. However, she is not the only one who topped the class 12 board exam Divyanshi shared the first position with Tushar Singh, DPS Bulandshahr scoring a perfect 600/600.

Trivandrum topped the list with overall pass percentages at 97.67 per cent, followed by Bengaluru, and Chennai bagged third place.

Not just this, many underprivileged and physically challenged students scored astounding marks last year. Here have a look:

Palak Gupta from Amity International School Delhi, suffering from spastic hemiplegia and was unable to write her own exams. However, with sheer determination and practice, she was able to score 95.4 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Rhea Negi, a national-level shooter, diagnosed with dyslexia, scored 90.6 per cent.

As per CBSE's evaluation criteria, 30 per cent weightage has been given to Class 10 marks, 30 percentage to Class 11 final result and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

