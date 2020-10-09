CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2020 DECLARED: The CBSE has declared the Class 12th Compartment Exam Results 2020 at its official website

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday ended the wait for thousands of students across the country and declared the much-awaited Class 12th Compartment Exam Results 2020. The results were declared at the official websites of the CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.

It is noteworthy to mention that the candidates can also check their CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2020 via Digilocker app. The candidates' pass certificate, migration certificate and digital mark sheet will also available at the DigiLocker app. However, they will be available at the Digilocker app only on the fourth day from the date of declaration of result.

Here's how the candidates will be able to check their CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2020:

Step 1) The students would need to go to the official CBSE websites at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2) Now, click on the link that reads "CBSE 12th Class Compartmental Results"

Step 3) The candidates would now need to enter their roll numbers and other details asked on the official CBSE website

Step 4) Verify and submit your details

Step 5) The candidates' CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2020 will be displayed on their screens.

Step 6) The candidates are requested to download their details and save a printout for future reference

The CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2020 were conducted from September 22 to September 30 amid calls to postponed the exams in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, the exams were conducted after a nod from the Supreme Court. Later, the CBSE announced that the Class 12 Compartment Exam will be declared on or before October 10.

According to CBSE, more than 1.16 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12th compartment exams 2020 which were conducted in 1239 exam centres across the country. Out of the total number of students, 59.43 per cent or 52,211 have passed the CBSE Class 12th compartment exams 2020.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma