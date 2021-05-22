CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: As the CBSE announced the postponement of Class 12 Board Exams, it had said that the final decision regarding Class 12 exams will be announced on June 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CBSE Class 12 students continue to reel under pressure if or not they will have to appear in the Board Exams. With over 12 Lakh registered candidates for Class 12 Exams, the deliberations are reportedly ongoing within and outside the Board as for the next set of procedure to be followed to assess this year’s Class 12 CBSE candidates at the time when the country is reeling under a severe wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students were supposed to begin from May 4 onward. Due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Class 10 Board exams were, however, cancelled by the Board on April 15th and the ones for Class 12 CBSE candidates were postponed until further notice. As the CBSE announced the postponement of Class 12 Board Exams, it had said that the final decision regarding Class 12 exams will be announced on June 1.

‘Conduct the exams’ – key CBSE Schools’ body to Union Education Minister

While Parents Associations across the country have urged the government to cancel the Class 12 Board Exams in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the National Council of CBSE Schools reportedly asked Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on May 21 to go ahead with conducting the exams.

“We feel that the exam has to be conducted even if it's delayed, probably even by using alternative examination patterns,” media reports quoted Indira Rajan, Secretary-General of National Council of CBSE Schools as saying.

“A decision to hold the exams will resolve the anxiety of both the students and parents. Many of them were eagerly awaiting entry into good-quality professional institutions,” she added.

Petitions filed in Supreme Court to cancel the Board exams

A Kerala-based teacher filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Supreme Court on May 18th to demand the cancellation of Class 12 Board Exams. Another plea in top court last week urged the Union Government to assess the Class 12 students by adopting an ‘Objective Methodology’. The petitions are yet to be heard in the Court.

