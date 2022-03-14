New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet (Term 2) 2022. CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Exam 2022 will start from April 26, 2022 and will continue till May 15, 2022. Below is the syllabus for Class 12 term 2 examinations:

CBSE 12th English Syllabus

- Reading Comprehension: Unseen passage (factual, descriptive or literary/discursive or persuasive), Case based unseen (factual) passage: 14 marks.

- Creative Writing Skills: Formal & Informal Invitation Cards or the Replies to Invitation/s, Letter of Application for a Job, Report Writing: 8 marks

- Literature: Questions based on extracts/texts to assess comprehension and appreciation, analysis, inference, extrapolation

- Book – Flamingo (Poetry); A Thing of Beauty, A-unt Jennifer’s Tigers

- Book – Vistas (Prose); Should Wizard Hit Mommy, On the Face of it, Evans Tries an O Level.

Term 2 Syllabus: Physics

- Unit V: Electromagnetic Waves; Unit VI: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments, Wave Optics; Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter; Unit VIII: Atoms, Nuclei; Unit IX: Semiconductor -Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Term 2 Syllabus: Political Science

Part A: Contemporary World Politics – New Centers of Power (08), South Asia and the Contemporary World (06), Globalisation (06)

Part B: Politics in India Since Independence – Parties and the Party Systems in India (06), Democratic Resurgence (06), Indian Politics: Trends and Developments (08)

Term 2 Syllabus: Accountancy

Part A: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organisations, Accounting for Partnership Firm, Retirement and death of a partner, Dissolution of partnership firms, Company Accounts: Accounting for Debentures (10+12+08)

Part B: Analysis for Financial Statement – Financial Statement of a Company (i) Comparative and Common size statements, Cash Flow Statement or Computerised Accounting: Database Management System, Using Computerised Accounting System (10)

Term 2 Syllabus: Biology

Human Health and Diseases, Microbes in Human Welfare, Biotechnology – Principles and Processes, Biotechnology and its Application, Organisms and Populations, Biodiversity and its Conservation

Term 2 Syllabus:Chemistry

Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Surface Chemistry, d and f block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Amines

Term 2 Syllabus: Business Studies

Part A: Principles and Functions of Management – Staffing, Directing, Controlling

Part B: Business Finance and Marketing – Financial Management, Financial Markets, Consumer Protection

Term 2 Syllabus: Economics

Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics: National Income and Related Aggregates, Determination of Income and Employment

Part B: Indian Economic Development: Current challenges facing Indian Economy (Employment, Infrastructure, Sustainable Economic Development), Development Experience of India – A comparison with neighbours – Comparative Development Experience of India and its neighbours

Posted By: Mukul Sharma