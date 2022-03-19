New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the delay in the release of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 1 results 2022, students have taken to social media to ask the authorities when will their scorecards be released. Thousands of students who are waiting for their results to be announced are upset that CBSE has not given any official date for the release yet. However, according to the latest media reports, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, it is believed that CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Result 2022 will be declared after March 25, 2022.

However, it must be noted that CBSE has not given any official confirmation on this. The given date is based on speculations of educationalists. Students are advised to keep a check on CBSE's website and stay in touch with their schools as the Board could send the results directly to the schools as well. The latest update regarding the same will also be updated here on Jagran English's page. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to check the CBSE Class 12 Results if it is released online. Students must also note that CBSE Term 2 date sheet has been released. The Term-2 exams are going to start from 26th April.

Here's how you can check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results, 2022 online

CBSE Term 1 results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Students will find the link of 'results' on the home page of the website -- click on that

Step 3: Now click on class 12 results

Step 4: This will direct the student to a new page

Step 5: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

Step 6: The term 1 result will appear on the screen

Note: Students can also check the results via SMS, mobile app, DigiLocker app, UMANG App

Posted By: Sugandha Jha