New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday (March 19) evening declared the CBSE class 12 Term results 2021. As per a statement shared by the CBSE, the board said that it has made the scores of theory marks of Class 12 term 1 available to the schools. The schools already had the internal assessment and practical scores by themselves.

After declaring the results, the CBSE board has opened the grievance redressal window for the students. With the help of this window, students can send their disputes to their school, and schools can send the combined dispute to the board. The board further informed students that the facility of an online dispute redressal mechanism will be available till March 31. However, it should be noted that only after the declaration of Term 2 results, the disputes will be decided along with the verification schedule.

Apart from that, the board also said it will be made available the mark sheets and pass certificates to the students only after the end of term 2 exams.

“Being Term – I only, no Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued now. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after the Term-II examination to have parity with the previous results. This will be comprising of total marks of both the Terms as per weightage decided of Term-I and Term-II examinations,” the CBSE said.

Earlier, the board said that the class 12 results will be only be released after Term 2 examinations wherein the candidates will be kept in the Essential Repeat/Compartment/ Pass category.

CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: How to raise grievances?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage of the website, students will find the option of 'school request submission for resolution' box

Step 3: Now, the students need to click on ‘continue as school' or ‘continue as RO/JS'

Step 4: Now, log in using credentials

Step 5: Submit grievances

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen