New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE is likely to release the class 12th Term 1 results today, March 14 or latest by tomorrow, as the Board has already released the class 10th Term 1 Results on March 11. Even though CBSE did not release the class 10th results on its website, instead mailed them to the respective schools, notification for the CBSE class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 is expected to be shared on the official website- cbse.gov.in. Students are advised to keep in touch with their schools to know their marks. Any information regarding the same will also be updated here.

As of now, the board has not given any confirmation on the release of the class 12th results. However, usually, CBSE releases results for both classes within a gap of one or maximum two days. Therefore, students are expecting class 12th term 1 results to be released anytime soon.

It must be noted that currently, CBSE has shared only the scores of the theory performance with the respective schools. The schools are said to add the practical marks in the shared score and release the final marks of the students. According to a circular released by the board, the final result would be shared only after Term 2 examination. The board would not be issuing any marksheet cum passing certificate right now, instead, a final marksheet would be issued after the 2nd term exams are also completed.

The weightage of CBSE Term 1 Results and CBSE Term 2 Results will also be decided by the board later. The Board notified this in a notification released on its website. It said that the weightage will be decided while preparing the overall performance of students. Also, earlier CBSE clarified regarding class 10th results that "the performance of the individual student will not be available on the website." Hence, there is a chance that class 12th results could also be released in a similar manner.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha