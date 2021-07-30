CBSE has activated three links to download the Class 12 result 2021. In case, one link is not working due to heavy traffic, candidates can download their result from the other two alternative links

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results on Friday, 2 PM. The Class 12 results were declared on the official website of the board: cbse.nic.in. The overall pass percentage has been 99.37 per cent this year for CBSE Class 12 students all over the country.

CBSE has activated three links to download the Class 12 result 2021. In case, one link is not working due to heavy traffic, candidates can download their result from the other two alternative links provided on the official CBSE website. These alternate links are as follows:

https://cbseresults.nic.in/class12/Class12th21.htm



https://josaa.nic.in/class12/class12th21.htm

https://testservices.nic.in/class12/class12th21.htm

Posted By: Mukul Sharma