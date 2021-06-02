CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: The statement added that those not satisfied with the marks allotted on the basis of yet-to-be-announced objective criteria would be given an option to appear in regular board exams on a later date.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 were declared cancelled on June 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Class XII results will be made as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Tuesday. The statement added that those not satisfied with the marks allotted on the basis of yet-to-be-announced objective criteria would be given an option to appear in regular board exams on a later date.

However, there are also the reports on what and how the ‘objective criteria’ is going to be like:

CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria: Class 9-11 results to be included?

According to reports from the government, among the most-discussed evaluation criteria under consideration is the one that students may be evaluated on the basis of their marks in previous years, between classes, 9, 10 and 11 respectively.

CBSE Class 12 marking scheme: Marks on the basis of internal examinations?

The second option under consideration is to assess the CBSE Class 12 students on the basis of practical and pre-board examinations conducted by respective schools. The same internal assessment criteria have been adopted for CBSE Class 10 students as well, whose exams, like their Class 12 counterparts, also stand cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Class 9 to 11 marks for Class 12 evaluation not the right way to go forward: Experts

Jatinder Singh, Principal of Dalhousie Public School in Himachal Pradesh said that there is a drastic change in the performance of a child who matures from Class 9 to 12. “Like that Class 12 performance cannot be on the basis of Class 9,” Singh said.

Agreeing with the Union government’s decision to go ahead with the cancellation of Class 12 Board exams, Singh said that after Class 12 there is always a possibility of assessment through entrance examinations of various Universities as well as various professional courses. When asked how assessment should be done, Singh suggested that the Board can consider its own board assessment of Class 10 and combine it with the internal assessment of Class 12 to form a result.

Naseem Khan, Principal, Blooming Buds English School, at Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur expressed her disagreement with the cancellation of Class 12 Board exams.

“Cancellation is not the solution to the problem,” she said, adding “I don’t think that a Class 12 result based on Class 9-11 marks is the right way to go forward. Because Class 12 students are final year students in a sense”.

Highlighting that even the UGC is conducting the University examinations in August, Naseem Khan suggested the route of regular board exams for Class 12 assessment once the pandemic situation improves.

‘First priority is to keep the students safe’

Captain (retd.) Adarsh Juneja, Principal, Bala Pritam Guru Harkishan International Public School, at Delhi’s Vasant Vihar points out that with Class 9 to 11 assessment speculated to become the basis for Class 12 results, top 2 to 3 per cent extra-ordinary students will get an edge. “First priority is to keep the students safe,” the Principal adds while agreeing with government’s Board Exam cancellation decision.

