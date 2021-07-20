Earlier today, CBSE announced that it is yet to make a decision on the date of the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 results.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced that its officials will work on Eid al-Adha on July 21, which is also a Gazetted Holiday, to ensure that the CBSE Class 12 results can be announced on time. The last date for finalising the Class 12 results is July 22. In an official notice, CBSE said that the board officials would work on July 21 from 10 am to 5 pm to complete the tabulation process for CBSE Class 12 results. The Class 12 results are scheduled to be announced by July 31.

"You are aware that the country is celebrating Eid on July 21, 2021. Accordingly, July 21 has been declared as Gazetted Holiday. Further, all schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the result of Class 10th and 12th. For finalising the Class 12 result, the last date is July 22, 2021," said CBSE Controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj in the letter.

“CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail/ WhatsApp, etc. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12.00 noon, so that schools can take appropriate action,” the letter added.

It also said that all CBSE Regional Offices and the Examination Department, CBSE HQ will function from 10 am to 5 pm to assist the schools.

"I am sure that together we can meet the deadline of completing the Class 12th result and in this process, schools may face some problems being the result is prepared in this manner for the first time. However, CBSE is committed to providing the best of the services to the schools," Bhardwaj added.

The CBSE did not conduct the board exams this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

