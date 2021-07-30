CBSE Class 12 Result Evaluation Criteria: The top court had also asked the CBSE to come up with alternative evaluation criteria for the board exams as class 10 and class 12 exams were cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait of lakhs of students across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will declare the CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Result 2021 today at around 2 pm. Students who have registered for the class 12th board exams can check their scorecard on the official website of the CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

The announcement of class 12th result 2021 came in line with the direction of the Supreme Court earlier this month who had instructed the CBSE to release the board exam results by the end of this week. If all goes well, the CBSE can also announce the class 10th result by August 1. Apart from the directions on results announcement, the top court had also asked the CBSE to come up with alternative evaluation criteria for the board exams as class 10 and class 12 exams were cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Soon after, the board decided that the results will be assessed in accordance to 30:30:40 formula. As per the alternative evaluation criteria announced by the CBSE for the theory paper evaluation, 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

Evaluation Process for class 12th Result 2021:

1. The components for class 10 (30 per cent) will be based on the best 3 performing subjects in Board Exam 2019.

2. Class 11 component (30 per cent) will be based on Annual Exam 2020.

3. The components for Cass 12 (40 per cent) will be based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams 2021. The marks of Practical/Internal Assessment, etc., of class 12th, will be on an actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal.

Class Component to be evaluated Percentage Class 12 Marks based on Unit Test/Mid-Term/Pre-Board Exam 40% Class 11 Marks based on theory component of final exam 30% Class 10 Marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjectsout of main 5 subjects. 30%

Computation of Theory marks:

1. Class 12th Theory Marks:

The class 12 theory marks will be calculated on the basis of the performance of the students in one or more Unit Tests/Mid-Term/Pre-Boards examinations. As per the CBSE, the school will decide whether the weightage is to be given to each exam based on the credibility and reliability of the assessment or only one of them to be considered for final marks submission.

2. Class 11th Theory Marks:

The class 11 theory marks will be based on the computation of the year-end final theory exam in all subjects.

3. Class 10th Theory Marks:

Class 10th theory marks will be calculated on the basis of the average theory marks obtained in the best three performing subjects out of the five main subjects. This average will be uniformly awarded to all the class 12 subjects based on theory weightage.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan